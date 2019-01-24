‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: Episode Runtimes Leaked

If the runtimes are correct, there is still 440 minutes left of 'Game of Thrones' to enjoy.

With still another 80 days until the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones airs, there is still plenty of speculation to be had. Already, a new promo has been released that caused plenty of serious study by fans, only to discover that the footage is not actually from Season 8. The cast also keeps dropping hints about how epic the upcoming season will be. Now, it appears that the episode runtimes have been leaked.

Since Season 7 aired, there has been plenty of speculation over the runtimes for the final season of Game of Thrones. Already, the argument has swayed back and forth several times regarding whether fans will get movie-length episodes or not.

However, it has been stated by HBO’s boss, Casey Bloys, that the episodes for the final season of Game of Thrones will not be feature length, meaning the episodes will not run for two hours each.

“Not two hours,” Bloys said when questioned by Entertainment Weekly back in July regarding feature-length episodes of Game of Thrones.

“Yes, they are not going to be. Not that I’ve seen, anyway.”

According to Esquire, the Season 8 premiere will appear to be a fairly standard length episode running at 60 minutes. The second episode will run for the same length of time. However, after that, the remaining four episodes will run for a full 80 minutes each.

HBO

This information is based on a tweet from French film magazine Première, which is affiliated with HBO. The tweet, posted to their official Twitter account, states the following (which Esquire translated directly into English).

“Useful precision: @OCSTV orally explained that the first two episodes of the final season #GameOfThrones were going to last 60 minutes, and the following four 80 minutes after the latest info from HBO.”

With HBO shortening the last season of Game of Thrones to seven episodes over the usual 10, fans were saddened to learn that the final season would be shortened further still to six episodes for Season 8. However, as Esquire points out, if the leaked runtimes are correct, it will mean that Season 8 of Game of Thrones will run for 440 minutes in total. This is also the same length that Season 7 ran for.

Some fans are questioning the validity of the leaked runtimes. Considering they are round numbers and have not been released directly by HBO, they are wondering if these are actual times or estimated runtimes.

However, fans will likely just have to wait until HBO makes an official announcement or until the episodes premiere starting in April to find out how long each episode runs for.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.