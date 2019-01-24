‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Abby And Arturo Face Strong Opposition

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Abby and Arturo may not experience the fairytale engagement and wedding they’re both hoping for because somebody is firmly against their possible union.

An item in the latest Soap Opera Digest claimed, “Abby and Arturo’s love story embarks on a new chapter as an engaged couple. This news will not sit well with someone who will go to extreme measures to ruin their chance at happiness.”

Early next week, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Arturo (Jason Canela) an ultimatum, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor has reservations about his daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway) marrying the contractor. Not only did Arturo sleep with Victor’s wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) last year drawing Victor’s ire, but also Victor evidently thinks that Arturo is not good enough for Abby Newman.

Another possible roadblock to Abby and Arturo’s happily ever after is Nikki Newman herself. She and Arturo had a steamy fling, and they parted on reasonably good terms. However, it seems highly unlikely that Nikki would love having her former lover in the family for good. Plus, there’s the possibility that Arturo could end up being the father of Victor’s grandchildren and Nikki’s step-grandchildren. The whole situation is incredibly awkward, which is typical for sudsers, but Nikki may decide to try to cause serious issues for these two especially considering how Abby and Nikki don’t always get along well in the first place.

Finally, it looks like Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) may provide the most vigorous opposition to Arturo and Abby’s marriage. Mia still wants Arturo even though she just renewed her vows with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). In fact, recently Arturo’s sister-in-law also admitted she wished she could have both brothers as her husbands. Plus, Mia has made no bones about her dislike of Abby. Then there’s the small detail that Arturo upstaged Mia’s big day to propose to Abby. No doubt Rey’s wife is mad as a hatter about the situation, and she could stop at nothing to destroy the relationship before the happily engaged couple even gets a chance to say “I do.”

Given the fact that both Victor and Nikki are embroiled in the J.T. situation and dealing with whoever is setting Victor up and terrorizing Nikki, they both might have their hands too full to worry about breaking up Abby and Arturo. However, Mia is not busy at all, and she’ll have nothing but time to sit around and stew and come up with schemes to derail Arturo’s happiness.