‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Decides To Adopt Baby Phoebe, Zoe’s Life At Stake

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 25 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a decision that will affect the rest of her life. On the other side of town, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), and Tiffany’s (Maile Brady) impulse decision puts Zoe’s life in danger, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy Forrester Decides To Adopt Baby Phoebe

Steffy finally met the baby up for adoption and she was instantly smitten. She felt an instant connection to the child and thought that she was as beautiful as Kelly. Steffy told her, “. “I’ve been waiting for you, and now here you are.”

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) made himself scarce because he did not want Steffy to know that he facilitated the adoption. But he has been pressing Taylor to know if Steffy was still interested in adopting a baby.

After Steffy meets the baby, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she will decide that this was the sister that Kelly was meant to have. In fact, she is correct because the baby is indeed Kelly’s biological half-sister because she is Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton).

As Inquisitr shared, Steffy will adopt the newborn baby and call her Phoebe, after her belated twin sister. But it is only a matter of time before Hope realizes that Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) is actually Baby Beth.

Zoe Buckingham’s Life Is In Danger

Zoe is wholly unaware that her life is in danger and that she is being followed. Reese has been threatened with his daughter’s safety. Time and again, the thugs send him photos of Zoe as she goes about her day. They threatened Reese with Zoe so that he can cough up the $200,000 he owes them.

Reese has been worried sick about Zoe, but cannot tell her what his fears are. Instead, he has urged her to get a German Shepherd and even wanted Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) to move in with her, Zoe has not heeded any of his advice.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Zoe, Emma, and Tiffany will seize the opportunity of a lifetime when they audition for a TV talent show. The trio will make their way to the audition not knowing that their every move is being watched.

Will Reese get to his daughter before she is harmed? Tune into Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, January 24 to find out if he makes it in time.