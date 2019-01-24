Changes Reportedly Coming To ‘Teen Mom OG’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing and bringing in decent ratings. However, the last season of Teen Mom OG saw a drop in ratings and according to a new report from Radar Online, changes are reportedly in store for the next season of the show including filming more with friends and family of the cast.

A source close to production explained, “There’s been talk about more airtime for certain friends and family.

The source reveals that River Ceballos, a friend of Tyler Baltierra, has reportedly been approached about filming scenes with Tyler. Tyler and Catelynn already film and some of their scenes include their family members, many of whom have filmed here and there since the early days of Teen Mom.

It looks like others have already confirmed filming for the next season. According to the same report, Bristol Palin’s ex Levi Johnson and his wife Sunny have been filming for the new season. The couple briefly appeared on the most recent season of the show as well. However, Sunny revealed on Instagram during a Q&A session that, although they are filming, she doesn’t know what production will “end up using.”

These aren’t the only changes that are reportedly coming to the show, though. While the cast films separately in their respective hometowns, in the past, there have been instances where cast members would meet up to film. There may be more of that in store as Radar explained Tyler Baltierra went to Texas to film with Dakota Meyer, Bristol Palin’s ex who has also been appearing on the show.

None of this will come to a surprise to the cast members, though, as the adding of two new members in 2018 seemingly caught the cast off guard. After Farrah Abraham was let go from that show that same year, MTV added Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd to the cast. According to Radar, the cast will now get a “heads up” on any “major changes” in an effort to have better communication between the producers and cast.

When news broke of the cast additions in 2018, Hollywood Life reported that the cast members felt “blindsided.” A source close to the cast members explained to the site, “None of the cast were told about the addition of Bristol.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the cast reportedly signed on for a new season of Teen Mom OG. This includes Amber Portwood who was reportedly the last to sign a contract after there were talks of her leaving the show.

An insider told Radar that Portwood had “second thoughts” about quitting the show she has filmed with for so long. Her ten-year history with the show and her fans were the reasons cited by the insider for Amber deciding to stay.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air, but it sounds like it is going to be interesting! Fans wanting to keep up with Teen Mom 2 can catch new episodes on Monday nights.