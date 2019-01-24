Kendall Jenner And Emily Ratajkowski Wear Similar Outfits While Sitting Courtside At Philadelphia 76ers Match

It appears that Kendall Jenner is taking her role of girlfriend very seriously as she was once again spotted cheering her NBA boyfriend Ben Simmons on at his latest match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers versus the San Antonio Spurs game, and she was all smiles as she watched her beau rack up the points for his team. Kendall looked stunning in a black turtleneck and matching leather trousers, while she wore her raven locks in a sleek up-do. The 23-year-old completed her look with gold statement earrings and a small Louis Vuitton purse, and kept things simple in the makeup department by sporting only some mascara and bronzer to highlight her beautiful cheekbones. She looked super happy as she enjoyed a cold beverage during the match, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Coincidentally, also sitting courtside was fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, who sported a similar ensemble to Kendall. Emrata, who sat next to her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, wore a black turtleneck dress, which she paired with blue knee-high boots. The pair, who got married in a secret ceremony in New York City last year, looked positively joyful as they cozied up to each other and watched the nail-biting match.

Kendall has been rumored to be dating Ben since last May, and while they enjoyed a summer romance last year, it appeared that things had “cooled off” by August. However, she is reportedly investing in her relationship with the basketball player now, and the two have been spotted hanging out a lot more frequently in the past month.

“Kendall and Ben have been making more of an effort in their relationship recently, and have been seeing each other regularly for the last month now,” a source told E!

“They both are very busy with their careers, but have always been in touch,” the insider added.

Just a few days ago, the model was pictured sitting next to Ben’s mother, Julie Simmons, as they watched the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Houston Rockets, and happily chatted to each other. The two lovebirds have also been sharing some flirty Instagram comments, which have left fans wondering what the next step in their relationship will be.

“Kendall really likes Ben and he has been keeping her attention. They try not to put stress or pressure on the relationship, but Kendall isn’t actively seeing anyone else right now,” E!’s source said.