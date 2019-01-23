Jeremy Roloff Cuts His Hair After Blockbuster Fundraiser For Charity

Jeremy Roloff is no longer on his family’s reality television show Little People, Big World, but he is keeping all of his LPBW fans updated with what’s happening in his life. He has been teasing via Instagram that he would cut his hair if he met a fundraising goal for charity and it looks like the time has finally come.

About six weeks ago, Jeremy Roloff presented his plan via his Instagram page. He wrote on Instagram that change was in the air and he thought it was time for his daughter Ember to see him with short hair. The former Little People, Big World star said that he had decided to raise money for Charity Water and as an incentive, when he hit his $15,000 with the help of fans, he’d cut his hair.

A few days ago, Roloff took to Instagram again to reveal that it had happened. Jeremy admitted that it felt somewhat bittersweet to finally cut his hair, as he had been growing it for the past four years since shortly after he married his wife Audrey.

As a result of the fundraiser that everybody contributed to, 500 people will begin to have access to clean water thanks to the charity he partnered with for this. Roloff shared a video showing his before and after with the haircut, and LPBW fans went crazy over the cut and new look.

Nearly 400,000 fans have viewed Jeremy’s short video clip posted on his Instagram page, with more than 56,000 liking the post and 2,400 shared comments of support. Roloff has also posted a trio of photos showing the before and after and he shared a link where everybody could see Ember’s reaction to the big change in his look.

Naturally, Jeremy’s wife Audrey posted about the haircut on her Instagram page too. She noted that after the cut was done, she flashed back nine years ago to the day she met Jeremy. She said his hair looked the same that day and all of those falling-in-love feelings came rushing back to her. Audrey admitted that she was both excited and sad to have her husband’s hair so short again, and it’ll surely take a bit of time for them to get used to it.

The full video that Roloff posted on YouTube shows the small clip that he shared via Instagram as well as Ember’s reaction. Ember seemed a little perplexed by it all, but she did have some smiles and didn’t scream or cry. She was, however, a little hesitant to have her dada hold her by the looks of things.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff shared not long ago that they had decided it was time to move on from Little People, Big World. They promised to keep fans looped in on their lives and they’ve been working on both a book and a regular podcast as they head in a new direction. Jeremy’s haircut definitely signals a significant change and it looks like LPBW fans are loving the new look.