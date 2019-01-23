Shannon Beador Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Latest Instagram Photo

Shannon Beador’s revenge body is back in full force!

Ahead of the start of filming the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador is giving Bravo viewers a little something to talk about. The reality star took to her Instagram account once again today to show off her incredible weight loss that she has been working so hard on.

As fans of the show know, Beador has struggled with her weight over the past few years and her weight loss journey has played out on the show. But now that she’s divorced from her ex, David Beador, it seems as though Shannon has a fire lit inside of her and she’s now looking better than ever.

In her most recent Instagram post, the mother of three shows off her slim body in workout gear. Beador looks stunning in a long-sleeve black dry fit top along with tight pink patterned leggings on the bottom. To complete her workout chic look, she can also be seen sporting a pair of black Nike shoes.

The 54-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and at her shoulders as she gives a big smile to the camera. Just behind her is an elliptical and a multi-colored painting. So far, the post has already earned the Bravolebrity a ton of attention with over 194,000 likes in addition to 17,000 comments. Some fans chimed it to let Shannon know how amazing she looks while countless others told Beador that they can’t wait until the next season of the show.

“Omg girl you lost 1/2 your body!! You look so healthy n fit. You need to be so proud. Your an example. You look so great!!! Plus you knock the socks off some 20somethings,” one fan commented.

“What an achievement! You should be so proud of yourself!”

“You’re not getting there, YOU HAVE ARRIVED HONEY!! Congratulations,” another chimed in.

In recent weeks, Beador has been showing her Instagram followers glimpses of her amazing body. As the Inquisitr shared, the mother of three has lost a reported 20 pounds in one year and now weighs in at just 125 pounds. A source close to the reality star shared that Shannon can attribute her weight loss to healthy eating, a good exercise routine, and even cool sculpting.

“Shannon now weights 125 pounds, if not less. That means she has lost the 40 pounds she gained from her split — and a lot more!” a source close to Shannon dished.

Not only is Beador just looking good, but she also appears to have gained some of her confidence back.