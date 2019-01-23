Carrie Underwood Welcomes Second Child, Shares First Photos On Instagram

Carrie Underwood is a mother again. The country music superstar and her husband, Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child together this week.

Carrie Underwood announced the birth of her second son, whom she named Jacob Bryan Fisher, via her Instagram account on Wednesday. The singer shared photos of her husband, herself, and their oldest son Isaiah holding the newest member of their family.

In the caption of the photos, Underwood reveals that the baby boy was born in the early hours of the morning on Monday and that she and her family couldn’t be happier for their “little miracle.” Carrie goes on to reveal that their hearts are “full,” and that their lives are “forever changed,” before adding that “life is good” with her boys.

In the first photo, Mike Fisher is seen holding his newborn son as she looks at the camera with a proud smile on his face. The second photo shows a makeup-free Carrie looking radiant, tired, and happy following the birth of her baby boy as she snuggles him in close to her.

In the third photo, Mike and Carrie’s young son, Isaiah, is seen wearing an adorable hat and holding his little brother with his father looking over his boys.

Of course, Carrie Underwood’s fans immediately began to flood social media with lots of love, well wishes, and congratulations on the birth of her new little bundle of joy.

Fans loved being able to see the sweet moments with the family after the baby’s birth, and the fact that Carrie let him in on the special moments instead of waiting to show off her youngest son or selling the first photos to a magazine.

According to E! News, Underwood first announced her pregnancy news when she revealed that she wouldn’t be going on tour until May, even though her album dropped months before that.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in an Instagram video.

“This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. I love you guys. We’ll see you on the road in 2019,” Underwood continued.

Fans can see more of Carrie Underwood’s new baby boy and her sweet family by following her on Instagram.