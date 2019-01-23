‘Zootopia’-Themed Expansion Announced For Shanghai Disneyland – Will It Come To Walt Disney World, Disneyland?

It is really happening, but will the U.S. parks ever get one?

It was one of the biggest films of 2016 and now, Zootopia is getting its due as a brand new land themed after Disney’s hit movie is coming to Shanghai Disneyland. That’s right, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will have a new place to call home and construction begins on the land later this year. With this expansion being announced, many fans are now wondering if U.S.-based parks Walt Disney World or Disneyland will also get it.

When it hit theaters in March of 2016, Zootopia took off as a hilarious movie that also had a great message behind it all. Once all was said and done, it had earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and paved the way for a successful year at the movies for Disney.

There have been plenty of rumors as to more things happening in the Disney Parks from Zootopia, but nothing has ever really been confirmed. A few meet-and-greets have happened and the occasional dance party involvement of Judy and Nick, but not much more.

Late on Tuesday, though, the Disney Parks Blog announced that an entire Zootopia-themed land is heading to Shanghai Disneyland. While there is no opening date yet set, construction on the eighth themed land in the park will begin later in 2019.

Today, Shanghai Disney Resort announced that a “Zootopia”-themed land is coming to Shanghai Disneyland! https://t.co/3e5340vrAd pic.twitter.com/UAUYErRsE0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 23, 2019

The mammalian metropolis known as Zootopia will allow guests to “be anything” by enjoying life and being who they truly are. The new land is going to have at least one “new major attraction” which will bring together state-of-the-art technology and the magic of Disney storytelling.

Guests will be able to head off on wild adventures with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde while enjoying merchandise as well as themed food and beverages from Zootopia. There aren’t many more details as of this time, but will Shanghai Disneyland be the only park getting this new land?

Right now, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are focused on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge which is set to open this summer and fall respectively. Some other projects are also in place, but could a Zootopia land end up in Florida or California?

Disney

As reported by Inquisitr two years ago, there had been the idea that a Zootopia land of some kind would be revealed at the D23 Expo. It was believed that the land was going to be built where Rafiki’s Planet Watch currently stands at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Rafiki’s Planet Watch did close late last year and is scheduled to reopen sometime in the spring after refurbishments are done. While there has been no word that it will be turned into a Zootopia land in the future, anything is possible but just nothing is confirmed.

Many fans love Zootopia and believe it is a movie that is truly not represented enough in the Disney theme parks. Walt Disney World and Disneyland have a number of ongoing projects which are currently in place, but could a land with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde be on the way? Only time will tell for that, but Shanghai Disneyland is definitely getting its Zootopia-themed land and construction begins later this year.