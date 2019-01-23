Kendra Wilkinson Sparks Romance Rumors As She’s Spotted With A Notorious ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Bad Boy

Reality television star — and former girlfriend of Playboy icon Hugh Hefner — Kendra Wilkinson split from her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, last year. Now, she’s been cautious about trying to date again. A new photo shows that she seems to be testing the waters with someone else from the reality television world, and this pairing will surely raise some eyebrows.

TMZ shares that Kendra Wilkinson seems to have moved on, and is spending time with former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise bad boy Chad Johnson. People may remember Johnson not only from JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, but from MTV’s Ex on the Beach as well.

It sounds as if it’s too early to truly call this a relationship, though. Kendra and Chad were spotted together in Los Angeles Monday night — at a spot called Rocco’s Tavern — and they walked out of the establishment holding hands with one another.

Sources say that it looked like they were on a date, and that they were inside the tavern for about an hour. It seems that things went well, but it seems too soon to know whether they will move on to additional dates.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Wilkinson has had a hard time wrapping things up in regard to her divorce from Baskett. The court has rejected their divorce filing twice now — due to procedural errors — and Kendra has opened up via her social media pages in the past about how tough all of the components of this split have been.

Hank and Kendra have listed January 1, 2018, as their date of separation — and Wilkinson filed for divorce last April. Last November, per the Inquisitr, the former Playboy bunny opened up about how she was working on herself for now. Fans have seen her spending lots of quality time with her children, son Hank Baskett IV, and daughter Alijah Baskett.

As for Chad, he appeared on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother as well as the E! show Famously Single. He’s on the current season of Ex on the Beach, and given the shot showing him holding hands with Kendra earlier this week, it seems to spoil how things worked out for him with his ex Maddie Sullivan on this current season.

Could Kendra Wilkinson and Chad Johnson be the next hot Hollywood super-couple? Fans of the Playboy star will probably be glad to see Wilkinson dipping her toe into the dating world again, but those familiar with Johnson will probably be hesitant to encourage any kind of romance between Kendra and the Bachelor bad boy. For now, everybody will have to stay tuned to see if this was a publicity setup, a one-off single date, or the start of something bigger.