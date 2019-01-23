‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Gina Tognoni Reveals Surprising Things That Make Her Smile

Star of The Young and the Restless, Gina Tognoni, shared a fabulous magazine article from CBS Watch to her Instagram account where she revealed some surprising things that make her smile.

Many fans of the three-time Daytime Emmy winning actress may not realize that she loves gold. She told the magazine, “I love golfing with my hubby. When I’m playing well, it’s especially fun!” Tognoni took home Daytime Emmys in 2006 and 2008 for her portrayal of Dinah Marler on the now defunct soap, Guiding Light. Then, in 2017 she won for her portrayal of Phyllis on Y&R.

The 45-year-old married Joseph Chiarello in 2009 after getting engaged in November 2007. It looks like Chiarello is one of the things that makes the 45-year-old soap veteran smile regularly. Another thing that brings a grin to Tognoni’s face is exercise. She works out regularly with Kollins Ezekh and ends up with a great stretch by the time the sweat session ends.

Perhaps most shockingly, Newark Airport causes Tognoni to smile. She said, “when I walk down the concourse toward arrivals, I feel pure joy.”

On Fridays, the Phyllis Summers actress likes to go out for a slice of pizza pie. Her favorite haunt is Terroni, which she describes as a little Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. However, she doesn’t always like to go out for dinner. In fact, she describes dinner and watching The Crown while sitting on the couch with her husband as a perfect night.

In her caption, Tognoni said that Y&R and CBS Daytime make her happy dance, which sounds like it must include lots of smiles.

One thing that isn’t making Tognoni’s alter ego Phyllis smile on Y&R right now is the fact that she’s confessed to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that she kept the fireplace poker that Nikki hit J.T. with all those months ago. According to Inquisitr, the Genoa City redhead must walk a fine line to keep her relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) from falling apart. For now, many people suspect that Phyllis is the one who attempted to frame Victor (Eric Braeden), but that’s far from clear at this point.

As for Tognoni, she seems to flash her gorgeous smile often with the life she’s created for herself with her husband, Chiarello. It looks like they have a wonderful time with each other, and many of the things that cause her to grin involve something to do with her relationship, which is hard to beat.