Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Ceremony Reportedly Postponed, Per ‘TMZ’

Even though they are already married, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly been planning their formal wedding ceremony. While the wedding was reportedly supposed to happen around Justin’s birthday which is on March 1. However, according to a new report from TMZ, the wedding date has been postponed.

“Save the date” cards had reportedly been sent out to nearly 300 guests and some of the recipients of those cards were reportedly celebs like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The wedding party was reportedly being planned as well with Kendall Jenner rumored to be a bridesmaid for Justin and Hailey’s big day.

There have been rumors swirling about Justin and Hailey’s wedding including when it will happen, where it will be, and who will be invited. Although details seemingly started to trickle out, it looks like those plans have been put on hold.

The sources, who are reportedly familiar with the wedding planning, said that the reason for postponing the wedding is due to some of Justin’s loved ones not being able to make it out to Los Angeles over his birthday weekend.

Justin and Hailey shocked fans when they married last year in a courthouse ceremony. The pair had been dating for only a couple of months and had been engaged for only two months. Despite the seemingly rushed wedding, it turns out that the two had known one another for years. They had even dated on and off.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin’s cousin Ireland Baldwin recently opened up about Hailey and Justin’s relationship. She explained that the two are “perfect for each other” and explained that the two are “like the same person.”

With the wedding reportedly being postponed, some may wonder when Justin and Hailey will have their ceremony. According to the TMZ report, it turns out that the two aren’t rushing to walk down the aisle a second time as of right now. Rather than plan for a wedding to happen immediately, the two reportedly want to take their time and “properly plan” for their big day. This way, the couple can ensure that everyone close to them can make it to the ceremony.

With the wedding date reportedly being postponed, it is unclear what day the couple may have in mind. Although the wedding was originally supposed to take place in Los Angeles, that could change, too. TMZ reports that the couple may opt for a destination wedding.

With so many rumors swirling around Justin and Hailey’s wedding, fans will just have to wait and see when the two decide to have their formal ceremony.