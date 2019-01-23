Donald Trump Thought Anthony Scaramucci Was ‘Completely Out Of His Mind, Like, On Drugs Or Something’

The new book 'Team of Vipers' by White House aide Cliff Sims addresses Scaramucci's exit.

Anthony Scaramucci is having another rough week as a new book about working in the West Wing is shining a light on how Donald Trump viewed the White House communication director’s short stay at his post. In his book Team of Vipers, Cliff Sims, a White House communications aide, explains that the president thought that something was seriously wrong with Scaramucci.

Mediaite says that an advanced copy of the Sims book is making the rounds, and a chapter is dedicated to Scaramucci’s brief stay at the White House, and the picture painted of the shortest-lived White House employee’s tenure is less than flattering.

In the book, Sims calls Scaramucci as a “fire-breathing dragon that had just returned from laying waste to the unsuspecting peasants in the village” when describing his enthusiasm for identifying leakers in the West Wing.

Sims says that Scaramucci’s unbridled exuberance made Trump think he was on something.

“Can you believe this guy?” the president told Sims. “He’s completely out of his mind — like, on drugs or something — totally out of his mind. We’ll figure it out, but the guy is crazy.”

And the new Sims book identified other exits, including the departure of John Kelly who said getting fired would be his best day.

Trump reportedly thought Anthony Scaramucci was "on drugs or something": https://t.co/C6R6HGsUJq pic.twitter.com/ya1cWnmwSA — SpeedReads (@SpeedReads) January 22, 2019

And Sims would know about Scaramucci because, for just over a week, he worked under the man whose mercurial personality alienated many, including Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, says Nola. In an effort to combat leaks, Scaramucci told employees that if anyone, even Priebus, told them to leak things to the press to just repeat a simple phrase.

“I cannot do that. I only report to Anthony Scaramucci and he reports directly to the president of the United States.”

Soon after departing the White House, Scaramucci laid blame with Steve Bannon in particular for his ouster, says the Inquisitr. He said that if Trump really wanted to “drain the swamp,” he would get rid of the lead swamp creature, who is Bannon.

“Bannon is ultimately railing against the swamp, but he’s actually a cock of the swamp. He’s the creature from the Black Lagoon, Bannon. He acts more swamp-like than any person that’s ever become a Washingtonian. So for all of his railing on the swamp, he is literally the pig in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that stands on his two legs the minute he gets power. He is the creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Scaramucci got his revenge soon after when Bannon was also fired from the White House.