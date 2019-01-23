Donald Trump ‘Furious’ With Rudy Giuliani After Series Of Bizarre Interviews: ‘He’s So Mad At Rudy’

Trump's chief attorney's strange series of media appearances is causing a lot of consternation in the White House.

Rudy Giuliani, the man Donald Trump trusted to defend him against accusations of “collusion” with Russia, is having a tough time doing his job. As reported by the Inquisitr, Giuliani has given a series of bizarre media interviews over the last week, leading to suggestions that Trump might force his chief attorney out. But while Trump has not made up his mind yet, there is little doubt that he is absolutely fuming at Giuliani.

Trump scored a massive PR victory last week when Robert Mueller’s office claimed that the BuzzFeed report accusing him of having directed his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress, was “not accurate”. But Giuliani, who should have defended Trump with more vigor following Mueller’s intervention, has given one botched interview after the other — making contradictory claims and muddying the waters. He told MSNBC that he had heard “tapes” of Trump discussing the Moscow Trump Tower deal with Cohen — only to back out shortly thereafter. Then he told The New Yorker that he was afraid his gravestone would read that “he lied for Trump” — another strange admission to make to the media.

The series of bizarre interviews have led to suggestions that Giuliani is drunk for the evening media appearances, and reports have claimed that White House insiders including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner want Donald Trump’s chief attorney booted.

It has all led to Donald Trump being seriously angry at Rudy. According to Vanity Fair, although he has not made a decision on Giuliani yet, Trump has been “screaming” privately after watching his interviews. Two Republicans briefed on the matter told the publication that Trump is “furious” with him.

Trump is also reportedly fuming because Giuliani has not been able to help him build on the Mueller intervention.

“Before Rudy stepped in it, Mueller had basically called BuzzFeed ‘fake news,'” a Republican told Vanity Fair.

“Trump is screaming. He’s so mad at Rudy,” another source added.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to campaign for Republican Senate hopeful Mike Braun on November 3, 2018, in Franklin Township, Indiana. Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

The suggestions are that White House is divided on Giuliani. While Ivanka and Kushner reportedly want him out, “outside advisers Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie are lobbying Trump to keep Giuliani.”

Others who work with the President blame Trump for the debacle. One outside adviser said that no matter what Giuliani did, Trump was impossible to please.

“Everyone who works for Trump screws up because there’s no way to please the guy,” the source said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former New York mayor, but by all accounts, his time at the White House might be drawing up to a close.