Celine Dion Recovered From An Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction With Class During Paris Fashion Show

Celine had a little help from her backing dancer during a Paris Fashion Week show.

Celine Dion was saved from an awkward wardrobe malfunction while sitting front row at a runway show during Paris Fashion Week this week. As reported by People, the legendary singer luckily had her friend and backing dancer on hand to help her to adjust her dress after the large keyhole slit design on her ensemble appeared to be a little too open as she took in the fashion in France.

The site shared a snap of Dion getting a little help from her dancer Pepe Munoz as they both sat alongside each other at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show on January 22.

The star’s plunging sparkly black gown appeared to open a little more than she’d initially intended, which caused Pepe to reach over and pull it back together to protect her modesty.

Recovering from the incident with class, photos taken inside the show showed Celine didn’t seem phased by the incident as she shared a laugh with Pepe after realizing that her dress almost came a little too open. She sweetly thanked the dancer for lending her a hand by patting him on the arm.

The twosome then posed together for the cameras, even folding their arms and leaning in toward one another as they matched one another in their all-black ensembles for a fun photo.

Céline Dion's Backup Dancer Saves Her from a Wardrobe Malfunction at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/PYVkfQuXhj — People (@people) January 23, 2019

Dion was also rocking a large pair of silver dangly earrings for the big show in the French capital, as well as a large silver ring on her finger. She also had her long hair tied back into a bun.

The star’s trip to Paris comes shortly after she mourned and celebrated her late husband Rene Angelil earlier this week both on social media and during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts. Rene passed away after a battle with throat cancer in 2016.

David Becker / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Celine first shared a tribute to Rene on the third anniversary of his death on her Instagram page which she captioned, “My dearest René….always with me…..always will be.”

Shortly after that, she celebrated what would have been Rene’s 77th birthday during one of her shows in Sin City.

The Inquisitr reported that the mom of three urged fans to sing along with her as she performed the John Farnham’s song “You’re the Voice.”

“This is the greatest gift that I can offer him for his birthday,” she told the crowd as they sang together, “because what he loved the most in the world is the fans, the music and to see me perform for you.”

And despite her Las Vegas residency shows coming to an end later this year, Dion isn’t planning on slowing down anytime soon.

NME revealed that she’ll be headlining a big concert in London this summer as she performs at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in July.