Brad Pitt & Charlize Theron Trying To Keep Romance Under Wraps

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are allegedly dating. Rumors have been flying about the couple since last week, and many fans believe that the two actors are now Hollywood’s hottest new couple.

However, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are actually an item, but In Touch Weekly claims that the pair are dating, and are hoping to keep the romance as quiet as possible.

An insider tells the outlet that there have “always been sparks” between Pitt and Theron, and that they became closer following Brad’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, and his very public and very nasty custody battle with his former wife over their six children.

“They talk more, there’s a friendly flirting [and] definitely a mutual attraction. Absolute chemistry,” the source claimed, adding that “They’re being cautious, but I’ve heard both sides — that they’ve secretly hooked up and decided to stay mum about it. Also heard that they’re into each and it’s just a matter of time before they do hook up. They know the snowball effect it will have for their privacy and that of their kids, which is already under a microscope.”

The source goes on to state that the actors would make a great couple because they have a ton in common, including their family values and ideals, and that it is likely only a “matter of time” before they eventually go public with their relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there are tons of rumors flying about Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, including one that they met through Charlize’s former fiance, Sean Penn.

However, Us Weekly Magazine claims that Brad and Charlize are not dating, and that they never met through Penn, whom Theron no longer has any contact or any kind relationship with. Instead, the pair met when they both signed up to promote the Breitling SA brand, and spent time together working with the brand.

The magazine claims that their sources reveal that nothing more happened between Pitt and Theron, and that they do not have any kind of romantic relationship going on behind the scenes.

Of course, if something were to be secretly happening between Brad and Charlize, the high-profile relationship would be nothing new for either of them.

Theron has dated Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins, Keanu Reeves, Alexander Skarsgard, Sean Penn, and more. Meanwhile, Pitt has previously been married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, and has dated other stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate, Juliette Lewis, Geena Davis, and Thandie Newton.

Neither Brad Pitt nor Charlize Theron has spoken out about the dating rumors.