‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Duke It Out Over Cane And Victoria

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Cane punched Billy in the face after Billy told Lily about catching Cane kissing Victoria. Fans have lots of thoughts on the unconventional couple.

Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers reveal that tomorrow Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will find some common ground, and despite how much they typically hate each other, these two may find out they have a connection. While it seems unlikely these two would start a relationship considering Cane is married to Lily (Christel Khalil). However, since Billy (Jason Thompson) flew to see Lily in prison and spilled Cane and Victoria’s dirty little secret, Lily and Cane, known to fans as “Lane,” may not be long for Genoa City.

Of course, fans have plenty to say about these two, whose kisses seem to have come out of left field.

One viewer wrote, “Good apart!! Not together!!!” However, another person played devil’s advocate. She asked, “Why not? Something that hasn’t been recycled a hundred times.”

Another agreed pointing out how the same old, same old is not interesting.

“Why not give it a try. Villy and Lane are so boring.”

Why not indeed? On Y&R, many characters have broken up and been with most of the other available characters on the show. One couple that’s never even really crossed anybody’s mind was Cane and Victoria. The kiss seems to have stalled yet another possibly Billy and Victoria reunion, but plenty of loyal viewers do not appreciate that.

These two may be at odds on #YR, but they’re all smiles off camera. ???? pic.twitter.com/zqtNcODLco — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 22, 2019

One fan actually believes that the two former co-workers from Brash & Sassy belong together.

She replied, “Perfect match!!” Another viewer acknowledged their chemistry, but still did not want to watch the pairing on daytime. “No, please? But they do seem to appear to have this unsaid chemistry…”

For now, the soap is still airing work from when Mal Young was head writer and executive producer. Recently, on social media, Inquisitr reported that Goddard explained that the entire storyline belonged to Young, which gave fans hope that when Josh Griffin storylines begin airing, perhaps the whole situation between Cane and Victoria will go away and Cane and Lily will work things out and save their marriage.

Overall, it appears as if the majority of fans dislike the way the Cane and Victoria storyline is going. However, a reasonably large minority are entirely agreeable to watching something exciting and different happen in Genoa City. Time will tell if Griffin’s writing, which should start airing shortly, will carry out this unexpected storyline.