Pregnant ‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Is Experiencing Braxton Hicks Contractions

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is the final weeks of her pregnancy. On Monday night, she revealed she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, according to Us Weekly.

The reality show star revealed in September 2018 that she was pregnant with her third baby. She and her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed that they are expecting another girl together.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to the world in 2009 when they appeared on the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant. The show chronicled young girls who were pregnant and followed them on their journeys as they dealt with difficult decisions. For Catelynn and Tyler, that decision included the possibility of adoption. Their 16 and Pregnant episode was the only episode in Season 1 to follow a couple looking at adoption.

Both Catelynn and Tyler had tumultuous home lives and they wrestled with the decision of whether or not they were ready to care for an infant. After taking some time, they decided it was best to place their daughter for adoption. The cameras have continued to follow Catelynn and Tyler on Teen Mom OG where their adoption story has been chronicled, giving fans a unique look at adoption.

Catelynn gave birth to the couples second child on New Years Day 2015. Their daughter Nova recently turned 4-years-old. The couples third child will also be a daughter.

Recently, Catelynn revealed that she is 33 weeks along in her pregnancy and has been preparing the nursery for her baby girl. The Teen Mom OG star has also been experiencing pregnancy cravings as previously reported by Inquisitr. Although Michigan was experiencing a winter storm over the weekend, the reality show star had a craving for ice cream.

Braxton Hicks contractions commonly start in the third trimester of pregnancy. According to the American Pregnancy Association, Braxton Hicks contractions usually last between 30 and 60 seconds, but they can sometimes last for two minutes. While they aren’t labor contractions, they can be confused for them. However, Braxton Hicks contractions are irregular unlike labor contractions which are regular and start to occur closer together.

Catelynn is due to give birth at the beginning of March. However, she did ask her followers if anyone had been induced at 37 weeks of pregnancy. While she didn’t explicitly say she would need to be induced once she reaches 37 weeks, the poll that she posted led some fans to speculate that she may give birth early.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, but the cast has reportedly signed on for a new season of the show. It is unclear when a new season will premiere.