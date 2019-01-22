Blac Chyna Displays Curvy Assets After Claiming Rob Kardashian’s Girlfriend Will ‘Never Meet’ Their Daughter

They may both have deals with Fashion Nova, but that’s the only positive connection between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s alleged new girlfriend, Alexis Skyy.

Chyna, who’s the mother of Rob’s daughter Dream, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis have reportedly been enemies for a while now. Blac Chyna is now claiming that she doesn’t think her ex’s new girlfriend will ever meet their daughter, according to TMZ. While Rob, 31, and Chyna, 30, went through a much-publicized split, they are still trying to co-parent their baby girl to the best of their abilities.

However, Chyna seems to believe that her former beau’s new girlfriend will never meet Dream for one principal reason — because she doesn’t believe that Alexis will be in Rob’s life for long enough.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star and Chyna allegedly have agreed upon a rule that prevents either of them from introducing Dream to their new significant others for at least six months. But Chyna — who was first introduced to the Kardashian-Jenner clan after having dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga — reportedly believes that Rob is only dating Alexis to annoy her, and that their relationship isn’t “real.” And after Alexis decided to follow nearly all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies on social media, Chyna was even more convinced that the LHH alum is in fact a “clout-chaser,” one who is taking advantage of Rob to get to his famous sisters.

However, Alexis must have felt that she shouldn’t take the jabs without defending herself, and decided to slam Chyna in a now-deleted Instagram comment. When rapper Kid Buu commented on a photo that she posted on her Instagram page with the question, “You really wit robs fat a** for love or is it just for clout?” the 24-year-old quickly hit back at Kid Buu’s relationship with Chyna. She accused them of engaging in drug-related activities, per Us Weekly, and then ended by saying, “to answer your question… I love Rob.”

Meanwhile, TMZ also reported that the two enemies argued over Rob at a recent party, with sources even claiming that Chyna invited Alexis to a house party to “set the record straight” regarding rumors that the latter has been in touch with Rob since 2016 — while he was still with his baby mama. But Alexis allegedly lost her temper during their discussion, and Chyna ended up throwing a drink at her.

Only a few days later, Alexis reportedly went to Kris Jenner’s house to cook dinner for her beau. Their cozy date took place after Rob posted a photo of the brunette bombshell on social media, calling her his “Woman Crush Wednesday,” and saying that he has “wanted her” for a long time.

Chyna, who’s now embroiled in a lawsuit with Rob and his famous family, has managed to keep her posture online, almost appearing unbothered by her ex’s new relationship. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself donning a bright yellow figure-hugging outfit, one which showcased her curvy assets.