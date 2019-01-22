Bradley Cooper Snubbed By Oscar Voters For Directing ‘A Star Is Born’ Despite Best Picture Nod

Bradley Cooper was snubbed by Oscar voters for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, despite the film scoring eight nominations, including Best Picture.
Cooper’s directorial debut, starring himself and pop superstar Lady Gaga, scored the second-most nominations of the Oscars. Roma, the moving drama from director Alfonso Cuarón based on his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and The Favourite, a dark comedy about women vying for power in Queen Anne’s court in the 18th century, dominated the 91st Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning with 10 each, including Best Picture, reported the Washington Post.
The 2018 film is the third remake of the 1937 classic about the pitfalls of fame.
A Star is Born scored nods for Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Original Song for the hit “Shallow,” Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, Best Adapted Screenplay for Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters, and Best Cinematography for Matthew Libatique.
This is not the first time this type of snub has occurred in Academy history.
Just last year, Stephen Spielberg was snubbed as director for The Post and the film was nominated for Best Picture, reported the New York Times. In the past, Spielberg’s films Jaws, The Color Purple, War Horse, and Bridge of Spies all secured Academy Award nominations for Best Picture but not for their director.
Other notable snubs included, according to Gold Derby, Mary Poppins Returns leading lady Emily Blunt, who was also snubbed for her supporting turn in A Quiet Place, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington (son of Oscar-winner Denzel Washington), Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy and Margot Robbie for Mary Queen of Scots.
Gold Derby reported their take on the biggest snubs for the year’s most anticipated awards show in some of the Academy’s biggest categories.
NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Viola Davis, Widows
Natalie Portman, Vox Lux
Saoirse Ronan, Mary Queen of Scots
NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Clint Eastwood, The Mule
Stephan James, If Beale Street Could Talk
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
Claire Foy, First Man
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
Michelle Yeoh, Crazy Rich Asians
NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Brian Tyree Henry, If Beale Street Could Talk
Nicholas Hoult, The Favourite
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Nominations were announced on Tuesday morning by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross. The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on February 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.