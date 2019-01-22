Kourtney Kardashian Misses Being In A Relationship As Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Grow Closer

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be feeling the impact of being a single woman yet again. The mother-of-three is said to be missing being in a relationship as her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are growing closer every day.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian may be feeling a bit lonely. All of her sisters are in serious relationships, and she’s been watching Scott Disick and Sofia Richie fall more in love as their relationship progresses.

“Kourtney misses being in love. She misses having a regular boyfriend, and she fights feelings of jealousy or envy seeing Scott and Sophia looking so happy and in love together all the time,” an insider told the outlet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star allegedly loves being single, and has no problem with living life on her own terms by herself with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, she does enjoy being in a relationship, and would like a little romance in her life, the insider reveals.

“As much as she loves being single, Kourtney also really enjoys being in a relationship too and is ready to fall in love again. She loves romantic date nights, and misses the sexy vacations Younes would go with her on to far away places. Kourtney gets lonely sometimes and misses having someone she can share her life with and be intimate with at the end of a long day,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she wants to be in love. The reality star took to social media last week to reveal that she was watching the movie Notting Hill with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The film focuses on a man who falls in love with a famous actress and, and Kourt revealed in the caption of her snap that she wanted to be in love as well.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are dodging engagement rumors, and speculation is flying that the pair could drop the news that they’re planning to walk down the aisle any day now.

Disick was allegedly spotted shopping for engagement rumors in recent weeks, and Richie is rumored to be hoping that her man will get down on one knee and pop the question for Valentine’s Day.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, and relationship with Scott Disick, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.