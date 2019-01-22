Lindsay Lohan Rocks Skimpy Bathing Suit During Beach Vacation

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her beach body. The Mean Girls actress took to social media this week to share a photo of herself wearing a racy bathing suit during a beach vacation to the Maldives.

According to the Daily Mail, Lindsay Lohan took a bit of a break from running her very own beach club in Mykonos, which is currently the subject of a reality TV series on MTV, and headed out for some fun in the sun.

Lindsay took off for a fun vacation to the Maldives with her younger sister, Ali Lohan. The girls took to social media to document their sister vacation, and Lindsay even showed off her famous curves in a low cut one-piece bathing suit via her Instagram account.

In one photo, Lindsay is seen wearing the navy blue bathing suit with red, lace trim as she struck a sultry pose for the camera by placing her hands on her hips and sticking one of her long legs out to show off her lean gams.

“Finally get a vacation. I mean seriously. So excited!” Lindsay said on social media, excitedly revealed that she was taking some time off from work to relax, spend some quality time with her sister, and even catch up on her reading, revealing in her snaps her fun on the beach and some books she was planning on reading while soaking up the sun.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan has been busy running her beach club since leaving the hustle and bustle, as well as the tabloids of Hollywood behind.

However, she may be getting back into acting and thinks that she could be a great contender to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

As many fans know, Lohan is a Disney veteran. The actress has starred in multiple films for the company, including The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Herbie Fully Loaded.

Her love for Ariel is something that she says stems from her childhood, with The Little Mermaid being her favorite of all of Disney’s animated classics.

“The Little Mermaid is my favorite movie since I was a kid. Whenever I put that movie on, it makes me happy. I’m like, ‘Everybody, stop. Watch this movie,'” Lohan previously stated.

When asked if she had been approached by Disney to play the part of Ariel, she revealed, “No, but I’m going to harass my agent about it after this.”

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan by following her on Instagram.