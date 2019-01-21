Olivia Culpo Stuns In Low-Plunging Jumpsuit From Her Express Collection

She slays all day. Model Olivia Culpo is proving to fans that not only does she look amazing when she is modeling clothes, she actually has a hand in the design aspect from time to time. The 26-year-old recently launched a clothing collaboration with retailer Express, and has been modeling pieces from the line for her 3 million-plus Instagram followers.

Earlier today, Culpo shared a photo of herself in a jumpsuit from the collaboration. In the image, Culpo stands against a white background as she puts one hand in her hair and looks off into the distance. Her figure looks nothing short of perfect in a beige colored jumpsuit that hugs in all the right places. The top of the jumpsuit plunges down and shows off plenty of skin.

To complete her look, she sports a pair of light high-heels as well as long earrings. In the caption of the image, Olivia asks her followers what their favorite piece from her clothing collaboration is before she suggests that anyone placing an order should go a size down because the pieces run a little big.

So far, the sexy photo has earned Culpo a lot of attention with over 11,000 likes, in addition to 70 comments and growing. Some fans commented on the post to let Olivia know that they will be purchasing items from the collection, while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Culpo looks.

“Such an elegant overall. Beautiful,” one fan wrote along with a flower emoji.

“I absolutely love this one- as well as the sequin dress! Great line!”

“You are an inspiration!!!! I look up to you every single day,” one more chimed in.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the model just launched her highly-anticipated clothing collection with Express. The collection features everything from chic workout gear, to shorts, to crop tops and even dresses. Pieces in the collection range from $35 to $138.

Culpo has been sharing plenty of photos of pieces from the line, and it seems like a great partnership. Express President and CEO David Kornberg also expressed his excitement over the collection and getting to work with Olivia.

“At Express, we outfit ambitious, driven people with fashion that inspires upward momentum in their lives. Our collection with Olivia does just that with pieces that allow women to dress confidently no matter where their day may take them. The robust assortment offers empowering fashion choices while remaining true to Olivia’s signature style,” he said. “We are thrilled to partner with Olivia as she truly embodies both ‘GRL PWR’ and fearlessness, which come to life in the collection.”

Fans can checkout the Express website to shop the line.