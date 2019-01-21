Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter True Thompson, Says That Being A Mother Is ‘Complete Bliss’

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom.

As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, the mother of one often posts sweet photos of her baby daughter True and the reality star has certainly made her love for the baby known. Even in interviews, she can’t help but gush over how much being a mom means to her.

In a new sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, Khloe shared a recent experience that made her realize just how much her daughter means to her. The 34-year-old told the media outlet that on Christmas Day, she was having a bit of a rough time because she was so hungover from the epic KarJenner Christmas party that was held at sister Kim Kardashian’s house the prior evening.

“I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?'” she told the publication.

“And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘Okay, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this.” “It’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what.”

The mother of one also shared that motherhood has changed her in the sense that she needs to think about her daughter now when she is making any sort of decision. Whether it be a business decision or a personal decision, she always has baby True in mind. Additionally, Kardashian told the publication that being a mother just sort of puts everything into perspective.

“I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what’s important to you,” she shared. “I think you just reevaluate things, like, ‘I don’t want to do that tonight.’ And it’s OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family.”

One more good part about being a mom? KoKo says that it’s so much more fun to see the world through her daughter’s eyes. When life is hard and things get really heavy, Kardashian says that seeing the innocence in her child makes everything easier.

Most recently, Kardashian shared a sweet video of her daughter in a giggle fit. As the Inquisitr shared, Khloe and her baby girl can be seen sitting together as the toddler starts to crawl away and try to grab her mother’s phone. Each time she gets within an arm’s reach of the phone, Khloe grabs the youngster, which prompts her to break out in an adorable fit of laughter.

Once again, KoKo is proving that motherhood looks so good on her.