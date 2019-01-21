Braun Strowman Provides Update On Roman Reigns’ Health

'The Monster Among Men' recently talked about how Reigns is currently doing during his treatment.

If there’s one thing fans know about Braun Strowman, it’s that he’s not finished with Roman Reigns yet. During the long feud between “The Monster Among Men” and “The Big Dog,” the two actually appeared to form a real-life friendship.

In a recent paparazzi-style interview, WrestlingNewsCo caught up with Braun Strowman and asked him a slew of rapid-fire questions. Eventually, they got to the subject of Roman Reigns when Braun was talking about who are the wettest and sweatiest guys he’s worked with during his time in the WWE.

After mentioning that Roman Reigns is particularly wet, Strowman offered a small update on the current status of the former Universal Champion.

When specifically asked about how Reigns is doing, Strowman said, “[he is] doing really well. I think he’s in Hawaii right now on vacation seeing some of his family so everything is going good.”

After asking for a general idea of Roman’s health, Strowman was asked if he knew when we might see Reigns return to the ring. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’ll know for sure when we can expect to see “The Big Dog” again.

“It’s just a day by day thing. I know he’s doing his treatments and stuff at home. When I speak to him, he sounds well and says he feels well. I trust him with everything he’s ever told me,” Strowman said on a timetable for Reigns getting back in the ring.

This isn’t the first time a fellow WWE performer has offered a health update on Roman Reigns since he was forced to step away from the company due to his battle with leukemia. At the end of December, Seth Rollins did an interview on the very same subject, as reported by Inquisitr.

“Roman’s doing great. Obviously, he spent the holiday home with his family and he’s doing really good. He’s in a good position. He’s primed to make a comeback, hopefully sometime sooner, rather than later, but at the end of the day, he’s just focused on getting healthy right now. I will say he’s doing good, good spirits,” Seth said in an interview with Fox 2 News.

Even performers not currently under WWE contract have offered updates. Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that Chris Jericho provided fans with a brief update on Reigns.

“He’s doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well. I don’t really know much about leukemia. I don’t know what the endgame is as far as when you’re ‘cured’ — when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I’ve got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits… We love him, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly — that he stays healthy for his family, for sure.”

While fans don’t know for sure when Roman Reigns is going to be back in the WWE, based on the reports fans keep hearing from people who are close with him, it sounds like he’s in good spirits and that he’s making progress toward a WWE return at some point in the future.