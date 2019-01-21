‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Can’t Wait To Have A ‘Few Humans’ With Wife Katie Maloney

Will Katie Maloney get pregnant soon?

Tom Schwartz teased fans about starting a family with wife Katie Maloney on Instagram on her birthday.

While celebrating her big day in Las Vegas with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and Kristen Doute, Schwartz painted a very pretty picture of what he would love his life with Maloney to look like in the coming years.

“Happy birthday my love,” he wrote in his post, via All About the Real Housewives.

“I can’t wait to live on a loving ranch with you some day and have 9 dogs, 2 llamas, 2 pigs, a few chameleons, for sure some newts and salamanders. Definitely some uromastyx. Lots of rescue creatures. Probably some goats,” Schwartz continued.

Then, he dropped the baby bomb and revealed he’d like to have a “few” kids with Maloney.

“I suppose a few humans as well,” he added.

As for Maloney, she was asked to share her family plans during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week.

When a fan called in to ask Maloney and the ladies about when they’d be expanding their families, Maloney revealed she was aiming for just one year from now.

“I feel like 2020 is the year of the baby Bubbas,” she revealed, via TooFab.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have been together since Vanderpump Rules began in January 2013 and tied the knot in August 2016 for an episode of the show that aired in February of the following year.

In November 2018, Schwartz told Hollywood Life he wanted to start a family “sooner rather than later” because he doesn’t want to be an “old” dad.

“It’s something we are definitely talking about. We’re always practicing,” he explained. “We are going to have kids, but when it’s going to happen I don’t know. I haven’t seen the world yet, and I want to see the world before the kids. Like, for instance, we’re going to go to Japan for a few weeks very soon, and I’m really excited. I only got my passport not long ago so I have to make up for lost time.”

Although Maloney isn’t pregnant yet, she could get pregnant at some point this year and if she does, fans can expect to see all about it on the next season of Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.