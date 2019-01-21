Jessica Simpson Blasted Over Possible Baby Name Choice

A little birdie may have given a hint about the star's baby name. but not everyone is a fan.

Jessica Simpson’s baby shower has stirred up some unexpected chirping on social media. The pregnant 38-year-old star posted photos from her “Birdie’s Nest” themed party, as previously shared by the Inquisitr, prompting many fans to assume that she dropped a major hint about her third child’s name.

In a series of photos, Jessica Simpson posed in a white gown and a flower crown as she referenced her baby shower event as “Birdie’s Nest” in poses with her mom Tina, daughter Maxwell, sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and bestie CaCee Cobb.

The Daily Mail also posted a photo of the lunch menu from the party, which said, “A little Birdie told me…Stuff Your Beaks,” and Simpson captioned two of her post “Birdie’s Nest,” which fueled talk that she had just given fans an early baby name reveal.

Unfortunately, Jessica Simpson was criticized by some of her 4.4 million Instagram followers for the possible name for her unborn daughter.

Several social media followers said Birdie is a “horrible name,” while another took a shot at the name Simpson gave for her firstborn daughter, writing, “At least the little girl can change her name one day. Like Maxwell.”

Some followers also called Simpson out for “copying” Total Divas star Brie Bella and actress Busy Philipps, who also have daughters named Birdie.

There were some fans that came to Jessica’s defense, blasting the haters as “rude” and reminding them it’s not their baby. Another fan questioned why everyone is “assuming” that Simpson is naming her baby Birdie at all, noting that Jessica and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, have not yet confirmed their daughter’s name. The follower pointed out that “Birdie’s Nest” could just be a cute reference to a “baby bird” for the smallest baby in Simpson and Johnson’s “nest” of children.

Interestingly, Busy Philipps, who gave birth to her own Birdie in 2008, “liked” Jessica Simpson’s baby shower Instagram posts, Yahoo Lifestyle notes. Philipps, who received criticism after she named her daughters Birdie Leigh and Cricket Pearl, told the Today Show she gave her daughters unique names so they wouldn’t need a nickname.

“Since I grew up with a nickname — Busy being short for Elizabeth — when my husband and I started to have our babies, we decided that if wanted to call our kids something, we would just name them that thing that we wanted to call them,” the actress said. “I like the names. I think they’re cute.”

Of course, Jessica Simpson is no stranger to baby name backlash herself. The star previously received criticism for the names of her older children, daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5. According to Us Weekly, Simpson and Johnson received mixed reviews on their daughter Maxwell’s unique name because some people felt the double-masculine moniker wasn’t appropriate for a little girl.

Jessica Simpson has not publicly responded to the reaction to her Birdie’s Nest baby shower and possible baby name.