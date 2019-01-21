Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spending A Fortune On Nannies

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly spending a ton of money on child care, which includes multiple nannies for the three children, and with another baby on the way, that total will likely go up.

According to a report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are both very busy. Kim not only films and produces her family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she also has a lot of other business ventures such as her mobile game and her KKW Beauty line.

Of course, Kanye is always working on new music and producing other artists as well. He also seems to love jumping on Twitter in his free time to rant and rave about whatever is on his mind at the time.

Having such demanding jobs and busy lifestyles means that Kardashian and West need a team of people to take care of their three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, sometimes at the drop of a hat.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple has people “on call” in order to ensure they’ve got someone to watch their children at all times, or whenever they want to jet off for a vacation or event without the kids.

“They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they’re away they take a nanny with them to help out if they’re too busy,” an insider dished, adding that the cost of child care can range up to $100,000 a month for the famous pair.

“It costs them anything from $50-100,000 in monthly bills. There’s their security and army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists,” the source stated, adding that the couple’s nannies have been taking a toll on their finances.

“Right now, what’s costing them the highest by far though are the nannies, and it’s becoming a real drain on their finances,” says the insider.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, later this year. Kim recently confirmed the news during a tell-all interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, where she and her sisters sat down with Andy Cohen to dish about nearly everything.

Kim revealed that she and Kanye were having another baby boy and that their new little bundle of joy is due very “soon.” The new addition to the family is sure to add to the couple’s joy, but also to their childcare bill, which is already allegedly through the roof.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.