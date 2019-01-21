Lady Gaga Pauses Performance To Rant About Trump And Pence

Lady Gaga criticized President Trump and Vice President Pence at a Las Vegas Show, bringing up the thousands of Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

Lady Gaga been vocal about her disapproval for President Trump and his politics long before he got elected in 2016. As a firm advocator for LGBTQ rights, she has condemned him for what she deems intolerance and lack of awareness on gay rights issues. As the partial government shutdown is nearing a month in duration with no end in sight, Gaga had a lot to say about President Trump, his border wall, and his vice president, according to Billboard.

At a Las Vegas performance Saturday evening, Gaga took a pause to address the political situation our nation currently faces. Following her performance of the song “Million Reasons,” she went on a long rant about the precarious situation Americans face due to the government shutdown. Her speech quickly shifted the mood of the otherwise uplifting and lighthearted event. She urged President Trump to put the government back in place saying, “There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.” Her reference was to the estimated 800,000 government employees out of a job due to the shutdown, many of whom continue to go to work without pay.

Lady Gaga slams government shutdown, Mike Pence at Vegas residency https://t.co/4V9yVZzBpJ — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2019

Following her stab at Trump, she then addressed Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. Karen is a teacher and has recently faced media backlash for accepting a part-time job at a Christian school that reportedly does not allow LGBTQ students. Many have found the policy to be discriminatory, and fueled by hate. As a result, Karen has been accused of hate and intolerance simply by association.

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you’re wrong,” Gaga continued her tirade. Although the singer identifies herself as a Christian woman, she says she not share the beliefs of Pence or his wife. Instead, she encourages others to be open to their differences and promote inclusiveness. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there,” she concluded.

Many of the audience members at the event joined in to support Gaga’s statements with cheers and clapping. Following the rant, she went on to continue the song.