‘General Hospital’ Hints At A Possible Rick Springfield Return, Dr Noah Drake Paged Back To Port Charles

Is Noah Drake coming back to Port Charles?

This weekend, a few General Hospital stars were on hand for a special fan event at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Laura Wright, Finola Hughes, James Patrick Stuart, Donnell Turner, Josh Swickard, Wes Ramsey, and Briana Henry all banned together for some time with their fans. Executive Producer Frank Valentini was also on hand to join in on the fun, or possibly to make sure that the actors returned to work this week.

In addition to this awesome group, another familiar face was seen at the mansion as well. Rick Springfield, who is well-known for his role as Dr. Noah Drake, provided the special music for the night. He performed his famous tunes and some new music as well. He was also able to chat with the General Hospital stars while they were all together. In addition, there seems to have been a strong hint put out by the ABC soap of a possible Rick Springfield return on their official Instagram.

“Who else thinks @rickspringfield is overdue for a return trip to Port Charles?”

That certainly sounds like they could at least be thinking on how they could make that happen. While Springfield is currently focused on his music, he may not be totally opposed to making a special trip back to Port Charles sometime soon.

The last time Noah Drake was seen in Port Charles was for the show’s 50th anniversary back in 2013. General Hospital fans have been waiting for a doctor to cure Oscar Nero’s cancer. They are calling on Robin and Patrick Drake, Noah’s son and daughter-in-law, to return to save the day, but Noah could also be a possibility. Bobbie Spencer is also available. They were heavily involved back in the day, so a reunion would be interesting years later.

This post from the soap could have just been a teaser to stir things up, or there may be something more to it. Longtime fans would love to have Rick Springfield back.

The concert was a big hit not only for those who traveled for this event at Graceland but the GH stars were jamming along with them as well. James Patrick Stuart was certainly excited to be seeing the “Jessie’s Girl” singer, although this wasn’t his first time seeing Rick Springfield in concert.

“First saw Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, California in 1981. Tonight I will be watching him play at Graceland… And I have a backstage pass. Thanks GH.”

This event with the musician/actor may just have been what the doctor ordered for General Hospital fans who would love to see Noah Drake back in action, even for a short stint. Stay tuned for any updates on possibly having Rick Springfield back once again for a visit.