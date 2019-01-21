‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Shares Sweet Surprise For Her Mother’s Birthday

Little People Big World star Amy Roloff took to her Instagram to show off a sweet snap in which she revealed that the reality star was flying to Michigan to surprise her mom for her 86th birthday.

In the series of photos, Roloff showed herself on the plane just as it landed, anxious and excited to pull of the surprise. She also shared a snap of her boots as she hit the ground of her home state, ready to spend some time with her family.

Roloff also surprised her father for his 90th birthday back in the summer. As Radar Online reported, Roloff and her kids attended the big birthday bash, but she opted out of attending a party for her ex-husbands Dad, as he celebrated his 80th birthday around the same time.

Roloff also shared some fun snaps of herself frolicking in the snow, bundled up and wearing a huge smile on her face as she made snow angels and climbed up a big, powder white hill. Though it looks like the reality star flew solo for the trip, Roloff and her boyfriend of two years, Chris Marek, have been keeping fans on their toes as they await news of an engagement from the couple.

Back in December, eagle eyed fans were quick to jump into the comment section of a post by the LPBW star where she and Marek stared lovingly at each other, sitting on the porch of the little chapel on Roloff farms — where Audrey and Jeremy got hitched in 2014. As Good Housekeeping reported, Roloff’s followers were convinced that the couple were already married and making the announcement with the candid photo.

Fans of Roloff also went crazy for the couple’s Christmas card she posted to her Instagram. For the holiday card, the couple embraced lovingly while they posed on a dirt road in front of a gorgeous sunset. Roloff’s followers were quick to ask when they’d finally tie the knot, but they’ve remained mum on the subject, and no formal engagement announcement has been made just yet.

Amy and Matt Roloff split in 2016 but have remained business partners at Roloff Farms, and their drama has played out on their reality series. Though they’ve hinted at possibly selling the farm, it’s still in the family for now, and Amy has brought up her thoughts on moving to Spokane to be closer to her daughter, Molly. Both Amy and Matt have settled in to new relationships — Amy has been with Chris for two years, as has Matt with his girlfriend, Caryn — and having Caryn working on the farm has been difficult for Amy to process.

“You know, this pumpkin season has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through. Caryn has been part of pumpkin season and managing it for a long time and does a great job. But knowing the relationship between Matt and Caryn, and to know that they’re dating… You know, to work beside Caryn, it’s not healthy for me,” Roloff said on an episode of LPBW.