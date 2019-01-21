Sammi Giancola Might Be Getting Engaged ‘Very Soon’

It seems Sammi Giancola might be getting ready to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

After cutting ties with longterm boyfriend and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in 2014, Giancola found love again with another Jersey boy, Christian Biscardi. The couple began dating in 2017 and it seems their relationship has been progressing amazingly well. Since being together, the couple has become partners in business after launching an online fitness company called The Strength Spot, and together they “educate, motivate, and inspire anyone that we can to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to improve all facets of your life,” according to a report from People.

And speaking of partnerships, it looks like Giancola is expecting Biscardi to pop the question to further solidify their romantic partnership any day now.

“Sammi would absolutely love to marry Christian,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“They talk about it all of the time and she is well aware the engagement is coming sooner than later — Very soon.”

The source went on to say that after her breakup with Ortiz-Magro, the former reality TV star took time to re-evaluate her priorities and ask herself what she truly wanted out of a relationship.

“Sammi would love to catch up with her Jersey Shore co-stars and have kids soon, but she’s very, very content with where she’s at right now in her life,” the source said.

“She’s telling friends she’s never been happier.”

Despite keeping her distance from her shore house ex, Giancola has remained close to her other housemates, particularly the ladies. The source noted that it’s likely that “all of the women from the cast will be invited and will attend everything from showers to the wedding itself.” This makes sense as Giancola attended the baby shower of Deena Cortese in November 2018, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As for Ortiz-Magro, the star has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with the mother of his child, Jen Harley. The couple has made headlines countless times after engaging in messy public disputes. They’ve also been captured breaking up then making up several times during the recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Ortiz-Magro’s co-stars have even encouraged him to call it quits with Harley but he doesn’t seem to be taking their advice.

It’s currently unclear what the couple’s relationship status is at this point but they seem to be making the effort to co-parent their little girl.