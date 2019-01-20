Pete Davidson Addresses Suicide Threat During ‘Weekend Update’ Segment On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The comedian cracks a joke about his suicide threat.

Pete Davidson has come a long way since his last appearance on Saturday Night Live. In his first return to before the show’s holiday hiatus, the 25-year-old comedian let fans know he’s okay—in his own, unique way. During a Weekend Update segment on the NBC sketch comedy series, Davidson addressed his public suicide threat last month.

“As you know, I’ve had a really crazy month and I want to talk about something that matters a lot to me,” Davidson said.

When fellow Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost gently asked if he was talking about “mental health,” Davidson said no. Instead, the comic said he wanted to talk about Clint Eastwood’s movie, The Mule.

Pete Davidson then invited his friend, former SNL writer John Mulaney, to join him in discussing Eastwood’s latest film.

After Mulaney revealed, “I have been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane, a sober, domestic life,” Davidson chimed in with a shocking retort.

“Yeah, and after observing John’s life, I publicly threatened suicide. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t make that joke, but it is funny.”

Mulaney told Davidson he’s “loved by many and we are glad you are OK,” then the two went back to talking about The Mule, describing it as “the greatest, weirdest, most bananas movie ever made about a 90-year-old drug mule.”

At the end of the five-minute SNL segment, the two comics teased an upcoming movie, The Mule-aney, before Davidson also appeared to reference his former fiancée Ariana Grande when he gleefully exclaimed, “I didn’t mention her once!”

Fans last saw Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live just before the holidays when he skipped all of his sketches and simply introduced Miley Cyrus as musical guest hours after he threatened suicide on Instagram. NYPD and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande reportedly showed up at Studio 8H to check on the NBC star before the live show aired in December.

According to Cosmopolitan, Pete Davidson’s troubling, since-deleted message read: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

One month later, fans were glad to see a happier and healthier Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live.

You can see Pete Davidson’s return Saturday Night Live Weekend Update appearance below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.