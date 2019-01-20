Jessica Simpson Drops Big Hint About Her Daughter’s Name In New Baby Shower Photo

The soon-to-be mom of three has a "Birdie"-themed baby shower.

Jessica Simpson may have just revealed her new daughter’s name in the sweetest way. The 38-year-old singer and fashion mogul shared photos from her floral fairy tale-themed baby shower and she teased the name “Birdie” throughout posts she made to Instagram.

Simpson wore a white gown and a floral crown as she cradled her belly and posed for a photo with her six-year-old daughter, Maxwell, in front of a display of gifts. A lit sign behind them said “Birdie’s Nest.” Simpson repeatedly referenced the baby shower event as “Birdie’s Nest,” using the tag in multiple picture captions and Instagram stories, according to the Daily Mail.

A menu, which included offerings such as corn chowder, salad, braised short ribs, an all-pink mini dessert station, and Simpson’s favorite, red velvet cake, read: “A little Birdie told me… Stuff Your Beaks.”

With so many “Birdie” references, it’s no surprise that Jessica Simpson’s fans flocked to the comments section of her post to speculate that her baby’s name will indeed be Birdie.

“Cute name,” one fan wrote, while another told Simpson, “You and your daughter are absolutely adorable and I love the name Birdie. Congrats on the new baby.”

Other fans noted that Total Bellas star Brie Bella and actress Busy Phillips also have daughters named Birdie.

You can see Jessica Simpson’s “Birdie” baby shower photo below.

Jessica Simpson has two other kids, daughter Maxwell and son Ace, whom she shares with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson. The star announced in September that she was expecting another daughter.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson captioned on an Instagram photo featuring Maxwell and Ace surrounded by pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

According to Us Weekly, Simpson and Johnson named their daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson by combining Johnson’s middle name (Maxwell) and the maiden name (Drew) of Simpson’s mom, Tina. Ahead of the baby name reveal, Simpson told Elle that while the name would be “nontraditional, ” its “nothing shocking and nothing you’ll have to add to the dictionary.”

Jessica Simpson and her husband received mixed reviews on Maxwell’s unique name with some fans saying they didn’t like the double-masculine moniker.

Us Weekly also revealed that for Ace Knute, the couple honored Eric’s Swedish paternal grandfather with their son’s middle name. The baby boy’s first name was leaked online months before Simpson gave birth to him in June 2013.