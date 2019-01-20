Brad Pitt Dating Charlize Theron Following Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt has seemingly found love again with Charlize Theron following his nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie.

According to Radar Online, Brad Pitt is continuing his trend of dating Hollywood’s A-list actresses. The actor, who has previously been married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, is said to have met Charlize Theron through her former boyfriend, Sean Penn.

Sources tell the outlet that the pair have been dating quietly for about a month now, but that they have known each other for a long time.

“They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed,” an insider revealed.

Last weekend, Brad and Charlize were spotted at separate movie screenings, as Pitt headed to a private residence to watch If Beale Street Could Talk, a film on which he was an executive producer, while Theron was at the Chateau Marmont, where she watched Roma.

However, Pitt was said to join Theron at the Chateau following his movie screening, where the two had a drink at the corner of the bar. However, Brad reportedly only drank water during the outing.

“Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar. She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water.”

The source went on to say that the pair were showing some PDA during their romantic night out, and that they seemed to be very happy together.

“They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt is just getting over a very nasty and bitter divorce and custody battle with his former wife, Angelina Jolie.

The couple battled it out over custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, last year, and finally got things settled after some harsh legal fights.

Things got so bad that Brad had to go to a judge in hopes of getting to spend time with the kids, who eventually ordered that the pair stick to a strict shared time schedule, and that Jolie not hinder any of the Pitt’s allotted time with the children.

Currently, neither Brad Pitt nor Charlize Theron have spoken out about the dating rumors.