‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gushes Over Husband Tyler Baltierra In New Instagram Post

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may have gone through some rough times, but things appear to be looking up for the reality show stars. On Saturday night, Catelynn took to Instagram to share some photos of her and her husband and gushed over how much she loves him.

The first photo shows Catelynn and Tyler standing together smiling. Tyler is holding his phone and appears to have taken the picture with the camera on his phone. With the photo, Catelynn included a sweet caption.

“Babe I love you so much!!,” Catelynn wrote, “Not only are you my lover and best friend you are an amazing father and a strong human!! Thanks for loving me and the girls like you do! We are beyond blessed to have you!”

Fans met Catelynn and Tyler on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 and watched as the young couple was faced with a difficult decision. Would they try to raise their unborn daughter or place her for adoption? In the end, the couple ended up choosing to place their daughter for adoption. The open adoption has played out over the years on Teen Mom OG and has given fans a unique look at adoption.

Since then, Catelynn and Tyler have had daughter Nova who recently turned 4-years-old. In September 2018, Catelynn and Tyler announced that they were expecting another child. They revealed they would be having another daughter. Catelynn is due to give birth to her daughter in early March and she has been providing fans with updates of the pregnancy along the way.

The reality show star took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at their daughter’s nursery. Most recently, she took to the social media site to reveal that she is 33-weeks along in the pregnancy and “so close” to meeting her baby girl.

On Saturday night, Catelynn shared a second photo of her and her now husband on Instagram. However, the photo that she shared was a throwback photo of the couple when they were teenagers.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. The season showed Catelynn and Tyler as they went through some marriage struggles. The two decided to take a period of “self-reflection” in which they spent some time living apart.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teen Mom OG has reportedly been picked up for another season and the entire cast has signed back on, including Catelynn and Tyler. It is unclear when a new season of the show will air, though, and MTV has not yet confirmed the news.