Prince Philip’s Car Accident Victim Says He Has Not Apologized For The Crash

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously said that contact had been made.

Prince Philip crashed into another car while he was driving near Sandringham Estate on Thursday and now one of the victims is saying that the 97-year-old royal has not apologized for the crash.

“It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family,” said Emma Fairweather as she revealed that she hadn’t been contacted by Buckingham Palace. As The Mirror notes, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told the press that “contact had been made and well-wishes exchanged.”

She went on to say that she received an oddly worded message from the police liaison officer on behalf of the royals. He reportedly told her ‘The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you.’

“That’s not an apology or even a well-wish,” she said.

Fairweather is also disputing Prince Philip’s claims about what caused the accident. The Duke of Edinburgh has said that his eyes were “dazzled” by the sun but Fairweather says that the area was cloudy at the time.

“I love the royals but I’ve been ignored and rejected and I’m in a lot of pain,” she added. “It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he’s sorry at all.”

Fairweather was in the car with her friend who was driving. The driver sustained cuts on her knees because of the crash. Her nine-month-old son was in the back seat but he wasn’t hurt. Fairweather suffered the worst injury– her wrist is broken and she’s now wearing a cast as she heals. She also told The Mirror that she may need to have surgery on the wrist as well.

According to the BBC, the crash happened around 3:00 p.m as Prince Philip was exiting a driveway in his Land Rover. As he pulled out, his vehicle collided with the Kia transporting Fairweather, her friend, and the nine-month-old baby. The force of the collision overturned the Land Rover and the duke was reportedly “shocked and shaken” after he was pulled from the wreck.

Fairweather also said she’s heard Prince Philip wants to talk to her but that he’s been told to refrain from doing so.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace told The Mirror that the accident’s victims were sent a “full message of support” from the Royals.

Prince Philip, 97, has been spotted driving a replacement Land Rover, just 48 hours after his vehicle overturned in a car crash https://t.co/5nWUPlbv2R pic.twitter.com/UECnMZiFEU — ITV News (@itvnews) January 19, 2019

As the Inquisitr reported, on Saturday, Prince Philip was seen driving near Sandringham just two days after the crash. He was wearing sunglasses and no seatbelt. ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship tweeted that the police have contacted Philip about his driving without a seatbelt.