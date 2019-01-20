Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Toned Tummy In Teeny Bikini

Cavallari and her girlfriends are enjoying beaches in Cabo as they film the next season of 'Very Cavallari.'

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up the sun with her girlfriends! The reality television star posted a new photo to Instagram where she posed with her gal pals at a beach in Cabo. Cavallari looks toned and tan in her bikini, with the top being strapless and white and her bottoms featuring a pattern of white and brown vertical stripes. Her friend immediately next to her, hair and make-up stylist Kelly Henderson, rocks a maroon bikini. Friends Philippa Whitfield and Stephanie Biegel don stylish, printed cover-ups. The group is there to film Cavallari’s new reality show, Very Cavallari.

“What happens in Cabo stays in Cabo…. unless you have a camera crew,” Cavallari wrote in the caption.

According to Bustle, the group is filming the second season of the show, and 10 new hour-long episodes are set to air this year. The first season documented the twists and turns Cavallari encountered while attempting to open up a boutique in Nashville for her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. The filming of the first season occurred during the same dates for the filming of The Hills: New Beginnings, so Cavalarri wasn’t able to appear on that show due to the scheduling conflict. As for whether she’ll appear in future episodes, that’s still up in the air.

While Cavallari may not be reuniting with her The Hills co-stars anytime soon, the upcoming season of Very Cavallari may throw it all the way back to her Laguna Beach days. Laguna Beach was the original reality television show that shot Cavallari to stardom. She revealed in an interview that former co-star Stephen Colletti was “down” to join Cavallari’s gang in their second season.

“I do talk to Stephen. I’ve actually been talking to him a lot recently,” she said in an interview.

“He’s down to do a season two of Very Cavallari if we do a season.”

Just because her ex-boyfriend may make an appearance on her show, however, doesn’t mean there will be any reignited sparks between the two. Cavallari is still madly in love with her husband and father of her three children, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Colletti actually expressed interest in bonding with his ex-girlfriend’s husband.

“A sports show that I listen to was talking about Jay Cutler, the way he is on the show,” he said. “And I told her, I was like, ‘All right. Maybe, maybe in season 2.’ … If there’s a twelver and a deer stand and Jay and I are sitting there hunting, maybe I’ll come on the show.”

New episodes of Very Cavallari will be airing later on E! sometime in 2019. Until then, you can see sizzling pictures of Cavallari looking toned and bronzed on her Instagram.