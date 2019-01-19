Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Will Not Be ‘Getting Engaged Anytime Soon’

While the two are still together, a source says Kardashian doesn't trust Thompson enough to take that step yet.

While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying to make things work, they’re holding off on tying the knot, Us Weekly is reporting. The relationship between the two has been strained ever since Thompson was filmed kissing another woman mere days before Kardashian was set to give birth. Kardashian has opted to stay with him for the sake of their daughter, True, who will turn 1-year-old on April 12. When it comes to making a commitment as big as marriage, however, Kardashian may still be too wounded.

“Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for [daughter] True,” shared a source. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True. Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Another issue hindering the progress of their relationship is the distance between them. While Thompson resides in Cleveland as he plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kardashian spends a lot of her time in Los Angeles to remain near her family and friends. Though Kardashian makes frequent trips between Ohio and California, the distance between them might not be sustainable. This fact doesn’t stop Thompson from trying his best to win Kardashian over, however.

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” the source revealed.

Many fans of Kardashian have made public pleas on social media urging her to leave Thompson, but Kardashian seems set on making the relationship work. Kardashian recently made an appearance with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim, on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she explained that a sense of family was her main priority when it came to choosing to stay with Thompson. Her sisters voiced their support of her decision, with Kourtney even sharing that she would stay with her significant other if she were in a similar situation. Kim seemed to agree — but accidentally dissed her sis in the process.

“It’s so easy and quick to be like, ‘Leave him, leave him,'” Kim explained. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think you’re an idiot for staying.

“I didn’t mean it like that!” she laughingly clarified.