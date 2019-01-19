Laura Ingraham Accuses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Of Using ‘Minority Privilege’ To Be Immune From Criticism

Ingraham and others on the right have frequently taken aim at the freshman congresswoman.

Laura Ingraham once again took aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying this week that the freshman congresswoman is using “minority privilege” to be immune from criticism.

Though she has only been in the national spotlight for a few months after her shocking primary victory over longtime Democrat Joseph Crowley, Ocasio-Cortez has become a popular target for many right-wing media figures, including Ingraham. As Salon reported, Ingraham on her podcast this week to complain that Ocasio-Cortez uses accusations of racism to thwart criticism.

“So, when you can’t debate a point, you throw back, ‘White privilege – you can’t understand. And then there’s nowhere for that person to go. You shut down debate,” Ingraham claimed. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying that little trick on Tucker Carlson and me.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had taken aim at Tucker Carlson after the right-wing news website he founded, The Daily Wire, published fake pictures claiming to show Ocasio-Cortez nude. She also called out Ingraham in a tweet this week that claimed Fox News had moved beyond a right-wing slant into “outright bigotry.”

In response, Ingraham complained that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is part of a “protected class” that keeps her from being criticized because she is a racial minority.

“That’s privilege,” Ingraham claimed. “I think Victor Davis Hanson called it ‘minority privilege’ in his piece that he just wrote — that the people who are the most protected are the people who are the first to say ‘white privilege.’ Because, then, you can’t ever criticize them again.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most popular targets for the right, especially after she floated a policy proposal to tax 70 percent of income over $10 million.

Though Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not directly accuse Laura Ingraham of racism, others have in the past. Last year, she faced widespread criticism for launching an attack on LeBron James after the NBA star offered his thoughts on Donald Trump, saying he “doesn’t give a f**k about the people.” Ingraham complained that James and fellow NBA star Kevin Durant were “unintelligable and ungrammatical” in their remarks and told James to “shut up and dribble.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the remarks were widely seen as racist, though Ingraham explained that she had a long history of telling celebrities to “shut up” and do whatever it is they are paid to do. Critics pointed out that Laura Ingraham never said this of Donald Trump, who went from becoming a reality television star to the top Republican candidate for president and later won the 2016 presidential election.