‘#PresidentPelosi’ Trends On Twitter As Donald Trump’s Gaffe Leads To The Cancellation Of Her Afghanistan Trip

Social media is showing love to Pelosi, who, over the years, has been one of America's most unpopular politicians.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be the highest-ranking woman in elected office, but that hasn’t shielded her from vilification over the years. One of the most unpopular Congress members in contemporary American politics, Pelosi has lately started to garner new fans, however — thanks in part to her unrelenting resistance to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Along with fellow Democrat Chuck Schumer, Pelosi has stood firm in the face of demands by Trump to approve $5.6 billion for a border wall with Mexico. It has meant that the U.S. government is now in the midst of its longest shutdown in history, forcing nearly 800,000 government employees to go without their paychecks. In light of the shutdown, Pelosi’s determination not to concede to Trump’s demands seems to have earned her a lot of praise, especially on social media.

As reported by Hollywood Life, “#PresidentPelosi” began trending on Twitter with users wondering what would it be like if both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stepped down from office.

The hashtag was started by a Twitter user, who wrote, “It’s going to take a woman to clean up this damn orange mess #presidentpelosi.”

Since it was first posted, the hashtag caught a life of its own and became one of the most trending topics on Twitter USA.

“If I could be a fly on the wall in the Oval Office to see Trump’s face when he sees that #PresidentPelosi is trending on Twitter,” wrote one user.

#PresidentPelosi has been trending all day. Let's keep it going. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nDh9UE3PSd — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) January 18, 2019

This week saw Nancy Pelosi’s relationship with Donald Trump take a turn for the worse as she made a case for delaying Trump’s State of the Union address, according to the New York Times.

“The date of the State of the Union is not a special date,” Pelosi said. “It’s not constitutionally required, it’s not the president’s birthday, it’s not anything. It is a date that we agreed to.”

The decision did not seem to sit well with Trump, who responded in kind by not allowing Pelosi to take a military plane for an unannounced trip to Afghanistan. He instead suggested that Pelosi take a commercial flight, and, in the process, disclosing that she was taking a trip to the beleaguered nation. This led to Pelosi canceling the trip for security reasons.

There is little doubt that the confrontation with Trump is helping boost Pelosi’s own popularity. Earlier this month, a Gallup poll showed that Pelosi had an unfavorable rating of 48 percent — 10 points lesser than Trump’s own unfavorable rating, which stands at 58 percent.