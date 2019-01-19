’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Gets Domestic Violence Charge After Fight With Husband

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance, has been charged with domestic violence after a fight with her husband, Colt Johnson, last week. As Us Weekly reports, Larissa claimed that their fight had started because of a pornographic film Colt bought. She was arrested twice last year for domestic battery, Us notes, but on each occasion the charges were dropped.

But it looks like Colt is serious about getting Larissa out of his life. The Blast reports that he filed for a divorce from his Brazilian wife, the day after the fight. According to documents obtained by the tabloid website, he seems to want a quick end to his shortlived marriage and is not seeking spousal support.

The text of her current criminal complaint states that she “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse,” TMZ reports. TMZ also claims that, based on the police report, Colt said Larissa had suicidal tendencies and took a bottle of antidepressants before the fight. He sustained a bloody lip during the altercation.

“He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” one officer told Us Weekly.

Initially, Larissa said that she was “physically assaulted” by her husband. On Instagram, she later shared a photo of a bloody gash on her face with the caption, “Colt called the cops on me we argue.”

"90 Day Fiance" Colt Johnson officially calls it quits with Larissa Dos Santos Lima: https://t.co/wI5JHaQAxt pic.twitter.com/2TokqvASx2 — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) January 13, 2019

But police later found that her injuries did not line up with the story she was telling.

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” the officer added. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of his (Colt’s) fingernails.”

They’ve classified her as the agressor in the altercation because, as we mentioned earlier, she’s previously been arrested for domestic battery.

Larissa set up a GoFundMe page so that she could get money for bail and an attorney. The page was removed by the crowdfunding platform, Us Weekly notes

Larissa and Colt found each other on social media and were engaged five days after their first in-person meeting. According to Radar Online, there are reports that the couple filmed episodes of 90 Day Fiance’s spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

“She attacked Colt twice and I don’t believe she loves or respects Colt,” said a cousin of Colt’s who claims to appear in one of their Happily Ever After episodes. “But if Colt’s stuck with her, I want him to be happy. It’s cheaper to keep her!”