Christie Brinkley Shares Her Age-Defying Workout & Diet Secrets In New Interview

Christie Brinkley, an iconic fashion model, turns 65 this year but it’s hard to tell that by looking at her. Brinkley has maintained all of the physical attributes that made her a household name and in a new interview with Hollywood Life, she revealed how she did it.

She first credits her healthy diet for her ageless beauty, confessing that she’s been a vegetarian since her early teens.

“I’ve been a vegetarian since I was a 13-year-old.” she told Hollywood Life. “I have a rainbow diet. The mornings I’ll start my day off with an acai bowl with lots of berries – I change the fruits in the acai bowl all the time… mangos, bananas, raspberries, blueberries. I’ll sprinkle some nuts on it for protein. For lunch, I’ll do a nice salad, and for dinner, I’ll do lentils or quinoa and sautéed vegetables.”

As for exercise, Brinkley said that she opts for her Total Gym on most days. She happens to be one of the product’s brand ambassador but she says that’s not what influences her to use it as often as she does.

“My Total Gym is sitting there in my home, and it can be snowing, raining, a heatwave…you can still do something,” she added.

Brinkley regularly shows off the results of her hard work on her Instagram page. As the Inquistir recently reported, she recently posted a picture of herself wearing a black bikini which flaunted her toned body. In the caption of her post, she mentioned Brinkley Beauty, her skin care line and touted its “all-natural award-winning ingredients.”

Brinkley currently works as a judge on Lifetime’s beauty competition reality show, American Beauty Star. While it seems like the perfect fit for someone who has been in the fashion/beauty industry for decades, Brinkley told People Magazine that she struggled with some of her decisions during the current season of the show.

“I was constantly torn between constructive criticism and not wanting to hurt their confidence or cramp their style because I never wanted my criticism to inhibit their originality,” she said.

The show is hosted by model Ashley Graham and pits makeup artists and hairstylists against each other to see who can come up with the best editorial looks.

Brinkley was a guest judge on the first season of the show but returned for a full time gig for the current season which airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST.