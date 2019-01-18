‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Reboot Coming To Netflix With ‘Stranger Things’ Producers

Netflix announced on Friday that a reboot of the classic long-running true crime docu-series Unsolved Mysteries will be hitting the streaming service in the future. From Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment comes 12 new re-enactments of true unsolved crimes, according to TV Line.

Each episode in the new documentary-style series will focus on a different unsolved mystery revolving around lost love, missing persons, unexplained paranormal events, and more. In addition to actors playing the victims, criminals, and witnesses, real family members are likely to take part in interviews, just like the original series.

“This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series,” the official description from the streaming service reads. “Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases.”

Terry Dunn Meurer, one of the co-creators behind the original hit show, is set to be the showrunner, while co-creator John Cosgrove will stand as an executive producer along with Levy, Josh Barry, and Robert Wise, E! News reported.

EXCLUSIVE: #UnsolvedMysteries is back after Netflix revived the long-running true crime and paranormal franchise https://t.co/nxE165NjkP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 18, 2019

The original Unsolved Mysteries series ran on NBC between 1987 and 1997 before moving to CBS for two years. Then, Lifetime aired several new episodes between 2001 and 2002, followed by Spike from 2008-2010. Hosted by Robert Stack, the show presented a total of 11 seasons with 260 episodes telling over 1,000 stories.

Virginia Madsen and Dennis Farina also served as hosts while the series bounced between networks.

The original series featuring Robert Stack is currently available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Roku.

The series revival has reportedly been talked about by Cosgrove and Meurer for a few years, according to Deadline. Back in 2017, Cosgrove spoke about the idea in a Reddit AMA, and the producers have kept the Unsolved Mysteries website updated with new cases.

“We are actively talking to a couple of broadcasters who have shown interest…It’s too early to go into much detail, but we’ve had our research producers look into possible stories, and they’ve found some excellent ones which can be ready to go quickly,” Cosgrove explained.

Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the revival yet or revealed which mysteries will get the spotlight. However, most recently, the Unsolved Mysteries website has posted about the disappearance of pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles, the 35-year unsolved murder of Gary Grant, and a ghost being caught on a home security camera. Perhaps Netflix viewers will get the chance to solve these mysteries?