Khloe Kardashian Fangirls Over ‘New BFFs’ Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It’s no secret that Stassi Schroeder dreams of being part of the Kardashian clan one day — particularly after recently asking Kris Jenner to manage her and her fellow castmates — but the tables turned on Thursday when Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram that she was having a “fan girl moment” over meeting the Vanderpump Rules stars at a makeup launch party.

Khloe Kardashian and longtime friend Malika Haqq attended a swanky bash in support of their Becca Cosmetics collaboration, called BECCA X Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq. The pair is stepping into the world of cosmetics, like Kardashian sisters Kim and Kylie, with a line created by themselves. Their line features lipsticks, a bronzer, a highlighter, and a blush palette.

Everything in the collection fits into a friendship theme. The highlighter has pieces made out of hearts and X’s and O’s. The bronzer, blush, and glow palette has a connected heart on top.

Khloe showed up for the event in a sparkling Anouki trench-coat dress and a pair of custom thigh-high Yeezy boots. Sister Kim appeared at the launch, along with makeup gurus Patrick Starr and Kelley Baker. Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder also made an appearance — and that’s when Khloe got really excited.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that she was having a “fan girl moment” as she bonded with the ladies. She added another post calling them her “new BFFS.”

The group later posed for a snap together, which Stassi posted on her own Instagram page — along with her own series of stories from the party.

“My Khloe admiration is always next level. Shout out to all the genuine, funny, strong ass bishes [sic] out there.???? #cancergirls (basic hashtag, I’m aware),” she captioned the photo.

Stassi also responded to Khloe’s post, saying that you can put her “in a coffin now” after seeing that Khloe was a fan.

Kristen shared her own version of the group selfie, captioning it, “warm, sweet, strong AF = Khloé & Malika???? my IG has plateaued.”

Earlier in the week, Stassi posted an image of herself with co-stars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. The post was made as a promotion for their upcoming Witches of Weho pinot grigio, which is slated to launch in early 2019.

She captioned the post “Dear Kris Jenner, please manage us.”

Khloe’s daughter, True, got in on the makeup fun as well. Khloe posted a photo of her little girl sitting in the sink of her bathroom, playing around with the new makeup collection.