Democrats Vow To Investigate After Report Shows Trump Directed Michael Cohen To Lie In Front Of Congress

Democrats are outraged and have demanded an investigation following a recently published report from Buzzfeed News, which alleges that President Donald Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie in front of Congress.

As detailed by the Washington Post, leaders in the Democratic party are not pleased with recent developments in Washington. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Buzzfeed News published a report on January 17 which details that Donald Trump explicitly directed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie while delivering testimony during congressional committee hearings.

While under oath, Cohen lied to Congress about Trump’s business dealings in Russia, specifically about the president’s attempts to construct a Trump Tower in Moscow.

The report from Buzzfeed News is based on two unnamed federal law enforcement officials, who worked on an investigation into Trump’s business dealings in Russia. The report also mentions that Cohen put together a plan to have Trump visit Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. The plan, which had Trump’s support, was to have Trump visit President Vladimir Putin and help get the project off the ground.

Democrats in Congress are not ignoring these recent developments, and say that if the aforementioned report is deemed accurate, that President Trump must be held accountable for his actions.

BREAKING: President Trump personally directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in order to obscure his involvement. https://t.co/BEoMKiDypn — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 18, 2019

Taking to Twitter, congressman and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam B. Schiff (D-California) pledged to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true,” Schiff wrote in his Twitter post.

Texas Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro also chimed in the matter on Twitter.

“If the @BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached,” Joaquin tweeted.

The reactions even extended to those who are not in Congress. Eric Holder, who served as attorney general for President Barack Obama, tweeted that if the report from Buzzfeed News prove true, that Congress should begin impeachment hearings.

“If true – and proof must be examined – Congress must begin impeachment proceedings and Barr must refer, at a minimum, the relevant portions of material discovered by Mueller. This is a potential inflection point,” Holder wrote.

As the Washington Post notes, at the time the report from Buzzfeed News went live, the White House did not respond for comment on the matter.