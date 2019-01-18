Witness Tells How He Pulled Prince Philip Out Of Car Crash After He Was ‘Dazzled By The Sun’

The first man on the scene at a car crash involving Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has told the Sun of the scene of carnage that he found.

Roy Warne, 75, was returning from a hospital appointment with his wife, who had just been given the all-clear from breast cancer, when they came across the accident on the A149 road close to the royal estate at Sandringham.

“I saw the car flip and thought f*****g hell,” he said. “Before I even stopped I said to [my wife], dial 999 [the British emergency number].”

“[Prince Philip’s car] came across the A149 like a somersault. It was turning on its side over and over,” he continued. “It was frightening to see a powerful car rolling like that.”

Warne explained to the Sun that he had gone to the other car first because it had smoke coming out of it, and he could hear a baby screaming in the back seat.

“I went to the ladies’ car first as I thought the tank was going to go up in flames and take the baby with it,” he explained. “His mother, who had been driving, was understandably hysterical. She did very well. She managed to steer her car into the ditch.”

After he and another man managed to get the baby out of the car and ensure the two other passengers were ok, Warne went across to the overturned car.

“There was one elderly person inside and I tugged at the smashed windscreen and sunroof to try and get the driver out,” he recalled. “[The driver] was lying on his side and his legs were down in the well of the car. I asked him to lift his left leg as his legs were trapped, and he said ‘Where to?’ I suddenly realized it was Prince Philip.”

“As he lifted his left leg, there was room for his right leg to move. I reached into the car, put my hands under his armpits and gently eased him out. “I looked down and had the Prince’s blood on my hands. All I could think is, thank goodness there wasn’t more.”

Footage shows Prince Philip’s smashed up Land Rover flipped on its side after nasty crash https://t.co/e00O6TXAlo — The Sun (@TheSun) January 18, 2019

“He stood up and was unharmed but was obviously very shocked, Warne continued. “He was disorientated and humbled. I believe he was very sorry about what had happened. The sun was very low in the sky. Considering his age he got off much better than the people in the other car.”

Warne added that he heard Prince Philip admit to police who attended that accident that he had been “dazzled by the sun”

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace later told reporters that Prince Philip was uninured, but had been visited by a doctor purely as a precaution.

One female passenger in the other car suffered a broken wrist while the driver got away with just a cut to their knee. The baby rescued from the back of the other car was also uninjured.