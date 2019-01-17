‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Arturo Upstages Rey And Mia’s Vow Renewal

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Arturo unexpectedly pops the question to Abby. It seems he’s ready to leave his past with Mia behind, and move forward in a new direction with a firm commitment to Abby. Plus, Rey and Mia renew their vows.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) made yet another pass at her brother-in-law Arturo (Jason Canela), but then she ended up renewing her vows with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Now Mia hopes and prays Arturo will not spill the beans to Rey before they make their new commitment to each other.

Canela told Soap Opera Digest recently, “Mia is definitely playing a twisted, wicked game, and the brothers are just her pawns.”

Of course, Mia only cares about herself. One day she can say she wants Arturo and wishes she could have two husbands, and another day Mia can rave about her undying love for Rey. It makes Arturo angry to see his brother’s wife treating him this way.

“No matter what Arturo says or does to discourage Mia, she only sees the situation one way — her way. It’s scary when you come across someone like that,” explained Canela.

While Arturo struggles to keep quiet during Mia’s vows, he manages to keep it together — barely. According to Canela, “It breaks Arturo’s heart to see Rey being deceived. He’s feeling like he’s going to explode.”

Today on #YR, Abby takes Mariah to task and Kyle asks Lola for another chance. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VP0hsBCjou pic.twitter.com/1qSlWax51D — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 2, 2019

Shortly after Rey and Mia recommit to each other before God, family, and friends, Arturo makes a stunning move — and ends up essentially stealing the show at Mia’s big day, which Mia is sure to hate especially given her feelings. Arturo kneels in front of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and asks her to marry him. Considering he only recently said the “l” word to Abby, this proposal seems to come out of nowhere.

“Abby is shocked, and so is Mia,” said Canela. “Now he hopes that Abby will give him the answer he wants to hear.”

While Abby obviously likes Arturo, she may not be thinking marriage just yet. She’s certainly got plenty on her plate — working with Nick (Joshua Morrow) at Dark Horse, and going out on her own to start a new restaurant with Devon (Bryton James). Speaking of Devon, it seems there may be something blooming between Abby and him, which could further give her pause before she answers Arturo’s unexpected question.

One thing is certain, Victor (Eric Braeden) is sure to dislike a marriage between Abby and Arturo, given Arturo’s history with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).