Prince Philip Involved In Car Accident

The Duke of Edinburgh was in a car crash, which involved another vehicle, on Thursday afternoon, but the 97-year-old was not injured. The road traffic accident took place near the Royal Family’s private home in the countryside, and local police rushed to the scene, according to a tweet from royal reporter Carolyn Durand. The identity of the driver is still unknown, as are the identities of whoever else was involved in the two-vehicle crash. Prince Philip usually spends time at the Wood Farm cottage in Sandringham since retiring from his public duties as a full-time working member of the British Royal Family.