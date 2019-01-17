‘Fox News’ Bongino Calls For Ocasio-Cortez To “Donate 70 Percent” Of Her Income

A Fox News contributor and outspoken pro-Trump pundit has called for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has called for a 70 percent marginal tax rate, to donate 70 percent of her own income to the government.

Dan Bongino, a conservative pundit, authored an opinion piece on Fox News‘ website Thursday making the proposal, which was adapted from a commentary on this radio show.

Bongino alleges that the Congresswoman “relies on a lot of economic ignorance to get you to believe what’s not true could be true.”

“The reason she prefers to use a marginal tax rate as a talking point is because she believes it wouldn’t affect the overwhelming majority of Americans and that she can get public support for it,” Bongino writes. “She assumes that most Americans will say, ‘Hey, it’s not gonna affect me — it’s just going to screw people who make $10 million or more.'”

After arguing that “we don’t owe the government squat,” Bongino argues that because paying 70 percent of money is “voluntary,” Ocasio-Cortez and other liberals should start by donating 70 percent of their salaries to the government.

Dan Bongino: Hey, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, show us how it's done and donate 70 percent of your income to the government https://t.co/vdZTli9kti — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 17, 2019

Unlike many, such as former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who have assailed the Congresswoman’s proposal have ignored the “marginal” part and argued falsely that Ocasio-Cortez was literally calling for 70 percent taxation’s of everyone’s money, Bongino does acknowledge that she’s proposing a 70 percent marginal tax rate, which kicks in for those earning more than $10 million.

Still, it’s unclear why Bongino’s proposal requires those making much less than $10 million, such as the Congresswoman, to pay 70 percent of the much less than $10 million they make. Members of Congress earn a salary of $174,000, and Ocasio-Cortez said after her election that had had trouble affording an apartment in Washington.

Meanwhile, a new poll from The Hill-HarrisX survey found that 59 percent of respondents support Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal for a 70 percent marginal tax rate starting at $10 million. In the survey, 41 percent oppose the proposal.

Bongino was reportedly dropped last month by NRA-TV, but he remains a Fox News contributor and occasionally appears on the air on the news channel. A former Secret Service agent, Bongino wrote a book in which he claimed to have overheard “high-level discussions” during the Obama Administration.

After he ran for the Senate, unsuccessfully, in Maryland in 2012, and ran unsuccessful House races in both Maryland and Florida, Bongino has emerged as a more prominent media figure during the Trump era. He published a book last year called Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump, a book that Trump has recommended on Twitter.